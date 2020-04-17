Local blood bank seeks plasma donations from recovered COVID-19 patients

The plasma contains anti-bodies that could give patients an extra boost to help fight the virus

SAN ANGELO, Texas — San Angelo’s local blood bank, Vitalant, has a new program to treat COVID-19 patients with blood plasma.

“It is found that the antibodies in that plasma can help people who are currently dealing with it recover quicker,” said Linda Grace, Donor Relations Supervisor for Vitalant in San Angelo.

While scientists are working on developing a vaccine to treat the novel Coronavirus, it could be months before one is ready. In the meantime, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved a treatment for COVID-19 patients that uses plasma donated by those who have recovered from the virus.

San Angelo’s local blood bank, Vitalant, is now looking for convalescent plasma donors to help COVID-19 patients.

“That plasma is called convalescent plasma. They did studies with the past pandemics like H1N1, MERS and SARS, and they found that the plasma from folks who recovered from that reduced mortality rates and helped people with the viruses get over them much more quickly,” explained Grace.

“With a vaccine your body has to build up the antibodies and that takes time. With the plasma, the antibodies are already activated and they can immediately help the COVID-19 patient recover,” added Grace.

According to Grace, donating plasma takes 30-35 minutes. Convalescent plasma donors must meet the following requirements:

Prior diagnosis of COVID-19, documented by a laboratory test

Complete resolution of symptoms for at least 14 days

Meet all other current FDA donor eligibility requirements to donate plasma

“We’re excited to offer this as a way of hope for people suffering from the effects of COVID-19. We’re the facilitators. It truly is the person who has recovered who’s the true hero. They just need to step forward, contact their physician and donate plasma to help people in their community survive this virus,” said Grace.

Anyone who has recovered from COVID-19 and is interested in donating convalescent plasma is encouraged to apply here or call 866-CV-PLSMA (866-287-5762).