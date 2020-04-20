Local “Adopt a Senior” group started to celebrate high school seniors

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Concho Valley high school graduating seniors are in a unique position this year because of the cancellation of graduation parties and ceremonies. Two San Angelo mothers are working to celebrate local seniors in a special way.

“We had a mission to make sure all the seniors were acknowledged and that they could be blessed, whether it was with something small or big so they would know we didn’t forget about them,” said Adrianna Rocha and Jackie Marin, admins for the Facebook group “Adopt a San Angelo Senior.”

Since Governor Abbott ordered Texas schools closed for the remainder of the school year, many have postponed or canceled commencement ceremonies. To celebrate local seniors, San Angelo mothers Adrianna Rocha and Jackie Marin set up a Facebook group where community members can “adopt” 2020 graduating seniors. Rocha said she knew San Angelo graduating seniors needed something like this when she was added to a similar group in the metroplex area.

Parents or relatives of area graduating seniors go onto the Facebook page “Adopt a San Angelo Senior” and post a picture and information on their student. Then, they are “adopted” by people in the community who offer them gifts and encouragement to celebrate their accomplishments.

“You can do candy, drinks, gift cards. Make it as elaborate or small as you want. They’re just blessed to receive something. It shows them that people care,” said Jackie.

Since the page was created on April 14th, hundreds of graduating seniors from San Angelo and the surrounding areas have received gifts and encouragement from the community.

“With the community it’s been great. We’ve had an overwhelming response. As parents it’s wonderful to see that so many people are so loving and opened their hearts to people they don’t know to give these seniors a gift and let them know they’re special,” added Jackie.

Adrianna and Jackie also said that since 2020 graduating seniors are also missing out on prom night and potentially “Project Graduation,” the two are planning a big celebratory event for them once this is all over.

If you would like to “adopt” a graduating senior, or know of one in the Concho Valley who would love to be “adopted,” you can visit the Facebook page “Adopt a San Angelo Senior.”