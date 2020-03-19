Learning through online education during the COVID-19 pandemic

While all of this isn't ideal for those who normally require hands-on training, like nursing and physical therapy students, it's necessary

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Thursday afternoon, Governor Greg Abbott ordered all Texas schools to temporarily close amid the Coronavirus pandemic. The disease is also affecting college campuses, who have moved to online education. But what exactly does this mean for students?

“Going completely online not only keeps the students safe but it keeps our employees safe as well.”

Amid the Coronavirus pandemic, ASU President Dr. Brian May announced the school would be extending the spring break holiday by one week. A few days later he said all classes were to move to online for the remainder of the spring semester.

“Everything will be online. We have a lot of capacity to do that and we have a lot of expertise to do that,” said Dr. May.

According to Dr. May, online education is nothing new to the school. While all of this isn’t ideal for those who normally require hands-on training, like nursing and physical therapy students, it’s necessary.

“In some instances we prefer to have hands-on or face-to-face contact, but it can be accomplished and we’ve done that,” explained Dr. May.

The university also encouraged students who live on campus to stay home if possible.

“We have a lot of students who came back. We have our dorms open for them. We have the library and the cafeteria open. We are taking care of those students,” continued Dr. May.

Dr. May said students who will not be returning to campus and have already paid for housing this semester will be receiving a refund for the time they do not stay in the dorms.

Additionally, the university announced that Spring commencement ceremonies have been postponed to August. 850 students were set to walk the stage in May.

“This year we reinstated the August ceremony. That way we can allow May graduates to walk. We think that’s important for the families of these graduates. A lot of them are first-generation students,” said Dr. May.