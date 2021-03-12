Law enforcement “No Refusal” event

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Texas Department of Public Safety troopers, San Angelo Police Department, and Tom Green County Sheriff’s office are teaming up for a “No Refusal” weekend event.

This event will be part of a two-day DWI task force, targeting a range of traffic violations, primarily focusing on intoxicated drivers. If drivers who fit the criteria for intoxication while driving refuse a breath test, they will be subject to a blood search warrant.

This warrant will be signed by one of the multiple on-call judges and the offender will be taken to jail where a blood sample will be taken by a nurse in the jail. In previous years, officers were forced to take offenders to the hospital for testing, but there is now a nurse available on-site to take the blood sample right after the arrest.

Law enforcement says this is not taking place to get people in trouble, but to be a warning to the community that there are consequences to this type of dangerous activity. The ultimate goal is to keep the community safe.

