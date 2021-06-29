Lake Nasworthy July 4th fireworks return

SAN ANGELO, Texas (KLST) – COVID-19 caused many events to be canceled last summer including the Fourth of July fireworks, but this year they’re back on Lake Nasworthy. Last year, Lake Nasworthy Home Owners Association had planned to carry on with the fireworks up until the morning they were set to be displayed. However, due to Covid-19 and government guidelines, they canceled the show.



The HOA says they’re excited to have them back again and give the community a chance to celebrate together. Karen Abbott with the HOA and Fireworks Chairperson says, “It’s all about the fireworks and the fireworks are all about celebrating our country. We are proud to be an American and we’re proud of our servicemen and women. And that’s what this is all about is family and community.”



Gentry Slayden, who has viewed the Nasworthy Fireworks with her family for the past three years, explains why she’s excited for the weekend saying, “I’m just happy that we get to have one this year. Now that covid and Governor Abbott has kind of led us back to our lives, it’ll just be nice to be out there celebrating with everybody and then just watching the fireworks it’s always so much fun.”



This year, an obstacle may be storms rolling in. The backup plans for rain or stormy weather are postponing the fireworks a few hours if they’re expected to pass quickly or, if storms are heavy, the firework display will be postponed until Monday.



You can find more information on rescheduling the event by clicking on the links below.



http://lakenasworthy.com/fireworks



https://www.facebook.com/permalink.php?story_fbid=2903742339899070&id=1853281898278458

