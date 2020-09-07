Labor Day on the lake: business picks up at Lake Nasworthy

SAN ANGELO, Texas — As we’re seeing the final really hot weather of the season this Labor Day, some people spent their day off on Lake Nasworthy. That’s helped a San Angelo couple who operate a boat rental business on the lake.

“Everybody wants to be on the water when it gets hot,” said Gentry Slayden.

Gentry Slayden and her husband own Water Dawg Rentals on Lake Nasworthy. Their business offers boat and jet ski rentals, along with surf lessons.

Typically they’re busy over the summer months, but this year things are a little different thanks to the pandemic.

“We are pretty busy throughout the summer. COVID-19 did affect us a little bit. When everything first started we were shut down by the city and state,” explained Slayden.

According to Slayden, business has picked up since they reopened because it’s one of the few activities where families can enjoy time on the water while following social distancing guidelines.

“We got to open up in the first phase. For a while we were very busy because we were the only thing anybody could do that was safe. You could stay 6 feet away as long as you were with your family and you had all this to enjoy,” added Slayden.

This holiday has been average for the business as people enjoy their last few weeks of summer trying to distract themselves from the pandemic going on around them.

“Labor Day has been an average holiday so it’s been nice,” said Slayden, “This is good family time. When you’re out on the water, you lose track of time and what’s going on around the world. It’s just nice and relaxing. The water is calming. Everybody wants to be out on the water. Whether they’re sitting on a boat, sitting on a jet ski or just on the beach watching the waves, there’s just something about water that’s super peaceful.”

While the busiest time of year for Water Dawg Rentals is from April to October, the business is open year-round. For more information, call (325) 481-3210.