La Esperanza and the Wesley Soup Kitchen vaccinate and feed community

SAN ANGELO, Texas- West Trinity United Methodist is partnering with La Esperanza Clinic to feed and vaccinate those in the community. They provided drive-thru style meals and a station to be vaccinated for the flu, COVID-19 and even booster shots.

“La Esperanza Clinic comes out to the Wesley soup kitchen every year to provide flu vaccines and this year we have added our COVID vaccines and also our boosters,” said Norma Dietz-Lee.

“Folks are giving out flu shots and COVID-19 shots to anyone in the community at no charge. That is something we try and do annually. Doing that in conjunction with the meal works out real well because it allows people to come out and get some food and get those shots taken care of which we certainly recommend,” said Monte Montgomery, a board member for the soup kitchen project.



West Trinity gives out meals 6 days a week from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. to anyone who needs it while La Esperanza travels to rural areas of the Concho Valley to ensure medical care to those who don’t have quick access.

“La Esperanza is in Miles, Bronte, Robert Lee, Grape Creek and Christoval. We are mobilizing health care in conjunction with communities that don’t have access. They don’t have anything there, so for that purpose we have this mobile unit that is an entire full service clinic,” said Dietz-Lee.

The clinic will return in 4 weeks to administer second doses –to those who received the Covid-19vaccine.