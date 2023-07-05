SAN ANGELO, Texas- Sixty percent of kids who are enrolled in the San Angelo Independent School District receive free or reduced lunch during the school year but when school ends so do those lunches.

“We wanted to fill that gap. We felt like if they were needing help during the school year, they probably need help during the summer as well,” said Mary Herbert with the Baylor Collaborative on Hunger and Poverty.

Herbert tells us that many families felt the pinch earlier this year when emergency SNAP benefits were reduced.

“With the cost of food going up so much, we feel like this is a big service because we don’t want families with children to have to give up on food so that they can pay for their rent or pay for gas,” added Herbert.

To aid the children in our community, churches and volunteers have set up 7 different locations in San Angelo neighborhoods that operate Monday through Friday. Two of them provide drive-through access. Parents and children are welcome to come in, sit down, and have a meal at the other five locations.

“It is for children, but we do feed the parents when they come with the child to the site. We feel like if the child was hungry, the parent probably is too, so we want to make that available. We also have some activities at the sites that kids can do because it should be fun, this is summer,” said Herbert.

There are no applications or requirements to receive a meal and a list of locations and times are listed below: