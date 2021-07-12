‘Kids Eat Free’ program feeds San Angelo families

SAN ANGELO, Texas (KLST / KSAN) – Every Monday through Friday from now until mid-August San Angelo kids and their families eat free at select locations.
A study reports 4.3 million Texans are food insecure; including nearly 1 out of every 4 children, so July through August The Texas Hunger Initiative sponsors and volunteers are working out of nine different locations to provide food for kids and their families as a way to address and alleviate hunger. One city church is doing its part: Calvary Baptist Fellowship Church.
Pastor Bobby Roger from Calvary baptist fellowship church explains, “For the rest of the summer, we’ll feed them five days a week from noon to one at no charge if they bring a mom or dad or grandparent and we feed them as well.”
Some families are utilizing “Kids Eat Free” for the first time this year after covid caused financial strain and food insecurity while others have been coming out since the beginning of the program. One grandmother, Rebecca Gourley, began bringing her grandson when he was a toddler and says, “It really helps the whole community and I wish everybody would come and be here with us.”