‘Kids Eat Free’ program feeds San Angelo families

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Veribest High School announced two head coaching hires last week with the fall sports season rapidly approaching.

The Falcons have named Justin Morris as the new head football coach and is welcoming Miles Romaine back to the program as the head boys basketball coach after spending the last four years leading the Grape Creek boys basketball team.

Morris was an assistant for Veribest last football season and was mostly in charge of the school's junior high program.

"Moving down the line with these guys," Morris said. "That's something at the end of the school year that we actually talked about. We're looking to build this program for the future. Is it going to happen right away? No, but we're looking for each year to continually get better so that in maybe two or three years, we're competing for a district championship and into the playoffs."

Romaine coached at Veribest from 2013 to 2017 before leaving for Grape Creek. He's excited to return to coaching 1A basketball.

"I just love the 1A atmosphere," Romaine said. "There's some kids they get to do some things sometimes that they wouldn't necessarily get to do at a bigger school just because of size or whatever else it may be. You really know everybody very well. The relationship you have with your players and your students is kind of on another level."

Veribest will now turn its attention to finding a new head girls basketball coach.