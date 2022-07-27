SAN ANGELO, Texas- 1 in 4 children in the Concho Valley are food insecure but the Texas Hunger initiative’s program ‘kids eat free’ is working to make sure every child gets a meal this summer.

“Five days a week from noon to one we give them a hot meal,” said Bobby Roger, Pastor of Calvary Baptist Church.

The kids get way more than a hot meal, they can participate in arts and crafts and there are plenty of books for them to choose from.

“We allow the children to take those home, read them bring them back, and then at the end of the summer they get to keep a book so just trying to keep them engaged in the summer with reading,” said Betty Teston, a child hunger outreach specialist.

July through August sponsors and volunteers are working out of multiple locations. Each of them has different setups to accommodate kids and their parents, like dine-in, drive-thru, and grab-and-go.

“We have seven locations and we have two that are drive-through that are serving over 100 to 150 a day, it’s been amazing,” said Teston.

Through this kids like Jose are benefitted but the adults enjoy it too.

“I was really excited for my spaghetti today,” said Jose Vera, a Lincoln Middle Student.

“Through the years getting to see the kids get older and getting to know them better is always fun,” said Roger.

There is no application or requirements to participate and family members accompanying the children will also receive a meal at no cost.