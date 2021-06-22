Keeping the elderly safe as temperatures rise in West Texas

SAN ANGELO, Texas (KLST/ KSAN) – As we go further into summer, high temperatures can be dangerous for the elderly so senior citizens are advised to stay inside when the heat outside becomes excessive.

Heat exhaustion is one of the first signs your body is responding negatively to high temperatures … Some signs include headaches, confusion, and sweating. Seniors are the most at-risk for these reactions especially in the concho valley area that experiences high heat.



Tanya Solsbery, Director of Assisted Living at Baptist Retirement Community, explains why this is. She says,

“As we age, 65 and older, our body begins to respond differently to the heat, and also you have different medical conditions such as heart disease, lung disease, kidney disease, and then you also take prescription medications for those diseases which cause your body to respond differently to the heat.”



One resident, Barbara Justiss, also describes her experiences in extreme heat as “I’ve discovered as you get older it gets worse. You need to pay more attention to what you’re doing, because I can notice the heat even just getting out of the car, going into science, in the middle of the afternoon. “



Healthcare professionals advise staying inside or changing outdoor activities to occur early in the morning or after sunset. They also suggest people over 65 pay close attention to the symptoms: headaches, confusion, and extreme sweating and stay hydrated.