Keeping San Angelo more secure from cyber attacks

SAN ANGELO, Texas (KLST/ KSAN) – We’ve seen cybercrimes across the world at an all-time high and most public wifi is without even the most basic security measures making them a target for hackers.

Not only a target but also a victim – a simple link can give hackers access to passwords and other personal information. Luckily, there are ways to protect your data.

NordVPN, which encrypts all traffic through mobile and computing devices, released a checklist for summer online security because cybercrimes impact people of all ages across the world. Key topics are privacy, passwords, social media, wifi and scams. Professionals in the Concho Valley are sharing the root of cybercrimes.

Austin Marlett, information security specialist at Angelo State University explains, “There’s all different types of malware, ranging from someone who is able to look at what keystrokes you’re logging as you’re typing on the keyboard, they can monitor that all the way up through ransomware, which is where they encrypt your entire computer, and they expect you to pay a ransom to unlock it.”

He continues, “When it comes to privacy and security, the things that I would recommend, if you’ve ever received an email from somebody that you don’t recognize the sender, always be wary of it. A lot of times it can be a phishing email. Phishing emails are actually the largest attack vector that we see in the environment today.”

A “two factor” authentication or “second password”, where you receive a text message by phone or an email, can also help prevent someone from logging into your accounts.