Keeping pets safe during summer heat

SAN ANGELO, Texas (KLST / KSAN) – As we get into the summer months we’re seeing temperatures reach triple digits and while humans are able to regulate their temperatures through sweat, dogs and cats aren’t as fortunate. Housepets require special attention as temperatures rise because damage from heatstroke can be severe or even fatal.



Dr.Gary Hodges, veterinarian and owner of Western Veterinary Hospital, describes the dangers of animals exposed to increasing temperatures. Dr. Hodges says, “Death is by far the worst thing that can occur from a heat stroke. And one of the things that people do not realize that not only the respiratory tree is greatly affected by a heat stroke.”



He continues, “but due to the high temperature, that deals in the animal’s body. We have a great deal of damage done to the lining of the intestinal tract, we have a lot of damage done to kidneys, the liver in this type of thing.”



Because of the severity of damage caused to housepets by heat, Neighborhood Services Assistant Director of San Angelo Animal Services, Morgan Chegwidden, says there are precautions you can take to keep your pets safe. Along with giving shade from the sun, plenty of water for hydration is also vital for the safety of the pet.