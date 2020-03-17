Janitorial services in high demand due to COVID-19 pandemic

Businesses across the U.S. are feeling the effects of the Coronavirus pandemic, but the janitorial industry isn't being impacted in a negative way

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Across the country, new guidelines about the Coronavirus are forcing some businesses to close temporarily. However, the virus isn’t affecting all businesses in a negative way.

“We’re affected by it. Any janitorial company in town is,” said Tim Daughabaugh, Owner of The Dirt Doctor.

Businesses across the U.S. are feeling the effects of the Coronavirus pandemic, but the janitorial industry isn’t being impacted in a negative way. In fact more people are seeking their services during this time.

“I’ve had customers calling me. We’re doing extra things for the customers we have,” added Daughabaugh.

Daughbaugh has been in the janitorial industry for more than thirty years. Recently, he purchased more potent products for his company to use during these times.

“We always disinfect and wipe down everything. Since this crisis came up, I even got some more, stronger chemicals for disinfecting and sanitizing so we can wipe own everything the customer asks for. They don’t have to ask for it, my people are on top of things,” explained Daughabaugh.

Daughabaugh said his employees are working more hours to provide deep cleanings, and taking extra measures to ensure they keep themselves safe, too.

“We’re going the extra mile for this. This is a serious thing for anyone. If anyone needs their houses or businesses sanitizes, call The Dirt Doctor. We’re here for the city. We want to make sure we don’t have anything happen in this town that could really get bad,” continued Daughabaugh.

If you need janitorial services for your business or home, you can reach The Dirt Doctor at (325) 234-7964.