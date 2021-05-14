In-Person learning in the Concho Valley

SAN ANGELO, Texas – We’re now well over a year into the Covid-19 pandemic and the Concho Valley.

Some students note that it’s easier to learn in an environment dedicated to education.

Blake Johnson, senior at Cornerstone Christian School explains why he prefers in-person schooling, “As far as actual learning goes, I prefer doing it in class here. It’s just easier. It’s easier to ask questions, you don’t have to worry about other things in life or going on in the house.”



Concho Valley school administrators, including Wall Independent School District superintendent Russel Dacy, says he chose to bring students to a fully in-person format starting in October because they believed it was the best way to educate the students.



For more on in-person learning over the past year of the Covid-19 pandemic, click on the video above.