Howard College students get “Financial Reality Check”

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Tuesday morning, Howard College students had a “Financial Reality Check.”

Students that participated in the “Financial Reality Check” event were assigned a career and family size. They were then able to talk to different local businesses about expenses like buying a house, buying a car, paying student loans, utility bills, and more. Some of the businesses involved in the simulation were Edward Jones Investments, Atmos Energy, All-American Dodge, ERA Newlin & Company and Farmers Insurance-Steven Freatman.

Students then made “financial decisions” and in the end these were evaluated by Edward Jones Investments financial advisors.

The event gave students the exposure to real-life expenses and financial planning, before graduating school.

“For a lot of our students, it’s a good exposure to get to see this all in one place and have an expert opinion to help them manage a situation,” said Kaitlyn Brosh, Director of Student Life, Marketing and Outreach for Howard College.

Brosh said this is the first time the San Angelo campus offers this type of financial planning activity to students, and they hope to continue to offer it in the coming semesters.

At the event, students were also able to go through the campus’ new “Success Closet.” The closet contains gently-used and new professional clothing items that students can have access to if needed, for a job interview or a new job. The college is accepting professional clothing donations from the community.

“We’re really looking at the professional clothing items. Shoes and men’s clothing items have been difficult for us to get our hands on. We’re happy to take in donations,” explained Brosh.

The public can bring donations to any of the main offices on the campus.

Brosh said the campus decided to start the “Success Closet” after the Howard College-Big Spring campus opened theirs last year. The closet will be available to students during campus hours.