How to keep your pets calm, safe during 4th of July fireworks

Like many, you may anticipate celebrating the 4th of July with fireworks. While these are a longstanding tradition for this summer holiday, to your pets they may be a reason to panic.

“A lot of people don’t think about it until it’s already happening,” said Dr. Gary Hodges, Owner and Veterinarian of Western Veterinary Hospital, “These animals can hear fireworks a lot further off than you can, just like they can hear thunder a lot further off than you can.”

If your pet has a fear of loud noises, Dr. Hodges recommends placing your pet in a secure area where they can feel comfortable.

“You can place cotton in their ears, make sure they’re in a dark secured area. Make sure the TV or stereo are on, something that’s already making some noise,” added Dr. Hodges.

An anxiety vest may work in some cases. If neither of these suggestions calm your pet, Dr. Hodges recommends talking to your veterinarian about anti-anxiety medication.

If you have an outside pet, make sure they are secured, up-to-date on vaccines and microchipped.

“Whether you have a kennel, a garage that’s cool enough or a workshop. If they have this much anxiety, they will dig out or jump outside the fence. They need to have a rabies tag and collar so they can be taken back home,” explained Dr. Hodges.