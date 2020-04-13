How COVID-19 is changing the way people buy and sell homes

SAN ANGELO, Texas — As we move into the busy summer home selling season, the novel Coronavirus is changing the way people buy and sell homes.

“The real estate market in San Angelo is still busy. Not as busy as it was prior to all this happening but it’s still really good,” said Ryan Newlin, Broker and Owner at ERA Newlin & Company.

Buying or selling a home is never easy and according to Newlin, the COVID-19 pandemic has changed the homebuying process.

“We’ve been doing digital signatures and things like that, which has helped a lot. We were used to doing that but we have been taking more precautions when showing houses. Sellers have been leaving their lights on and doors open so there’s as little of touching of their personal spaces. Our agents have been carrying clorox wipes and using rubber gloves and face masks. As soon as you find a house you want. we go digital from there. Title companies have also been spacing out the closings and appraisers and inspectors are also taking extra precautions,” explained Newlin.

Newlin said that overall, the market in San Angelo is doing well and those who are trying to sell their home will be able to do so without a problem.

“Last year (during this time) there were 331 homes for sale in San Angelo and 241 pending with contracts. This year there’s 280 listings and 212 with contracts pending. There’s still a lot of homes selling, there’s just less inventory,” added Newlin, “From April 1st to today (April 13th), 52 houses sold during that time. That’s a good number in a little over a week and a half. We’re still selling houses in San Angelo.”

However, homebuyers should be prepared for a more tedious process when dealing with mortgage companies.

“Interest rates got low for a few weeks but since then have come up. There’s a lot of uneasiness in the mortgage industry. Big banks are nervous about who to give loans to. Even more so now than normal, you need to talk to a real estate agent before you start looking and figure out which route you’re gonna go. There’s a big degree varying on the credit score from certain banks. You might hear ‘no’ from one and ‘yes’ from another,” continued Newlin.

Newlin said that while the local housing market has not had big losses during the pandemic, there’s no telling how things will look in a few months.

“There’s so many people in town whose company is shut down and they can’t go to work. That has to have some sort of long-lasting impact in our market that we don’t see today but we may see in 3 months, 6 months or a year from now,” continued Newlin.