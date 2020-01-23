Holiman Elementary School unveils fiberglass sheep

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Dozens of decorated fiberglass sheep can be found around San Angelo. They began years ago with the “Downtown San Angelo Project.”

Thursday afternoon at Holiman Elementary School, a new sheep was unveiled.

The journey to receiving the sheep began last year, when then-second graders at the school designed the sheep after learning about the others around town.

After the second graders sent some letters to a few local businesses in the community, Crockett National Bank donated the fiberglass sheep to the school. The sheep was then sent to the Lake View High School Ag Department to be sanded down, and was painted by students in the Lake View Art Department. Finally, the sheep was clear-coated by Howard College.

Holiman is the first elementary school in San Angelo to have a sheep.

“It was really a community effort to get this here. Our kids are really excited about it,” said Halie Curtis, a second grade teacher at Holiman.

“We wanted to be one of the first elementary schools to get the sheep to represent our community. Our kids have more of an understanding why they see that around San Angelo,” added Ira Westbrook, a second grade teacher at Holiman.

The now-third graders at Holiman saw their piece come to life during a special unveiling of the sheep on Thursday afternoon. Students in the Lake View Art Department joined Holiman students for the unveiling.

The new sheep will be on display at the front of the school.