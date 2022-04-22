SAN ANGELO, Texas- It’s a good day for the earth at H-E-B as partners pass out reusable bags in an effort to keep San Angelo green. The stores passed out colorful new designed bags that are made out of recycled plastic bottles for free.

“H-E-B is celebrating Earth Day with our annual reusable bags giveaway, where we give away 250,000 reusable bags to customers all across Texas,” said H-E-B partner, Jay Van Klaveren. “Just here in San Angelo, were going to give away over 600 bags.”

In addition to passing out free bags, H-E-B partners also spent their morning picking up trash not only in the H-E-B parking lot but also on the stretch of Sherwood Way.

“We have partners that are volunteering to get out and help pick up trash. We work here, we live here, and its important that we take care of our community,” said Van Klaveren.

You can help H-E-B in the effort to go green by donating to the Earth Share of Texas campaign, a non-profit that supports more than 70 conservation groups and if you missed out don’t worry you can buy one for only $1.50.