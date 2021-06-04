Free dental care for the underserved in the community

SAN ANGELO, Texas (KLST / KSAN) – The Texas Mission of Mercy along with the Texas Dental Association Smiles Foundation and community volunteers is delivering pain-relieving dental care to low-income adults in San Angelo.



TMOM describes its organization as, “a mobile dental clinic that travels around the state providing free basic dental care to Texans with limited resources and/or access to care.”

https://www.tdasmiles.org/texas-mission-of-mercy/



30 dentists and roughly 150 volunteers are giving their time to help serve adults in the community without access to or who don’t qualify for programs that provide dentistry.



One dentist involved explains the importance of this two-day event.

Bj Currey, DDS, smiles foundation says, “the main objective is to relieve pain and infection and to treat conditions that would eventually lead to painful conditions.”



Currey continues, “The majority of what we’re doing today is either removing teeth that cannot be restored, or we’re repairing teeth that have restorations that need to be restored. They’ve lost the restoration, they lost a filling, or they’re having some pain so make them be more comfortable and improve the quality of their lives.”