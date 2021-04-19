Former San Angelo Rodeo performers return

SAN ANGELO, Texas - The Rodeo started in 1932 and that was in the middle of the Great Depression and the reason that they started the rodeo was to lift people's spirits, because people were all down and out back in 32.

Kevin Collins, SASSR committee and Board of Directors member say, "Well, most of us are kind of down and out coming out of this pandemic so come out to the rodeo and do what we did in the beginning was lift people's spirits, make it something special for people to come out to."

However, the special event wouldn't go on without the volunteers that work weeks before the first performances starts to put it all together.

For a look at this years rodeo volunteers, take a look at the video above.