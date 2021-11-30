Former San Angelo Citizen of the Year appointed to Texas Military Preparedness Commission

SAN ANGELO, Texas (KLST/KSAN) – Two weeks ago, Governor Greg Abbott announced he appointed former San Angelo banker and “Citizen of the Year,” Mike Boyd, as a member of the Texas Military Preparedness Commission.

Boyd served as a member of the Texas Army National Guard for more than 30 years. He is currently Chairman of Housley Communications and President of the San Angelo Stock Show and Rodeo Association.

The commission’s goal is to preserve, protect, expand, and attract new military missions, assets, and installations.

Boyd says his motivation for pursuing this position is his support for the military, “because of my love for the military, my history and my 30 years in the Texas Army National Guard. My son’s a Blackhawk pilot of 17 years in Austin; a tradition in our family, so I’ve got strong military ties and wanted to be sure that Goodfellow Airforce Base was represented at the state level, if something came up that we can help with.”

The commission will oversee grants set in the last legislative session equaling 30 million dollars.