Foods to avoid giving your pets on Thanksgiving

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Thanksgiving is a time for family and good food. And while wanting your furry family members involved in the fun, you should be aware of what foods they can and cannot have.

Most ingredients that people cook with during the holidays are unsafe for your pets and can cause gastroenteritis or pancreatitis, which can be fatal.

“Ideally the best thing is to not give them any of it. Give them a snack, give them normal treats that they get,” said Dr. Gary Hodges of Western Veterinary Hospital.

He adds that if you can’t say no to the puppy dog eyes, some baby carrots and frozen green beans are a great treat for dogs.

Thanksgiving tends to coincide with an uptick in vet visits, due to dogs being fed unsafe human foods but turkey meat, sweet potatoes, and pumpkin are all safe. The breast of the turkey that does not have any skin, doesn’t have any seasoning, fat or bones is fine.

Things to absolutely stay away from is anything with raisins, grapes, or nuts because those can be toxic.

Many think a little scrap under the table won’t hurt but Dr. Hodges says portion control plays a big part.

“Dogs that are there at the table, maybe begging for something and they get five or six bites of food, that’s like you eating half of a turkey,” said Hodges.

And with lots of family around you may not always have eyes on your pets but knowing the signs and what to look for is helpful.

“Are they throwing up? Do they look a little less active? What exactly is going on with them? It’s always important to be able to read your dog,” says Selina McSherry with the San Angelo Nature Center.

For good measure, don’t forget to keep the tempting scent of the trash with the special day’s meal out of reach, since we know our dogs are super smellers!