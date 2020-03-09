Fears over Coronavirus affect local blood banks

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Administrators at San Angelo’s blood bank say they’re seeing an effect on donations as a result of people’s fears about the Coronavirus outbreak.

“Everyone right now is concerned about the Coronavirus and blood donors are no exception to that,” said Linda Grace, Donor Recruitment Supervisor for “Vitalant” in San Angelo.

Local blood banks are feeling the effects of the Coronavirus. As concerns over transmission flood donors’ minds, blood donations are dwindling. According to Linda Grace, donors shouldn’t be so worried.

“You cannot get the Coronavirus from blood donation. Everything that is used is used only on you and then it’s disposed of. Blood donation does not affect your immune system,” explained Grace.

Grace says the local blood bank is taking extra precautions when screening donors.

“We’re actually asking additional questions if they’ve traveled to mainland China, Italy, Iran, South Korea. If they’ve traveled there that is a self-deferral. We will not allow them to donate at this point. We’re following the steps the CDC has put into place to make sure the blood supply is safe. Of course, every unit of blood donated goes through extensive testing as well,” added Grace.

According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), the chances of the general public contracting the Coronavirus is low.

“Trust me and the CDC when they say the possibility of contracting Coronavirus is low at this point in time. You as the only person who can save lives, please come out and donate blood,” continued Grace.

The demand for blood will always be around and those who are healthy and able should continue to donate when possible.

“Hospitals will be extremely challenged if Coronavirus begins to spread. That’s why it’s important we build a blood supply now,” said Grace.