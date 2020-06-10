Farmers Market grand opening will have an array of produce, door prizes

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Concho Valley Farmers Market will have one of its biggest arrays of produce when it celebrates its annual grand opening from 7 a.m. until 1 p.m. Saturday, June 13.

The vendors, who come from a 75-mile radius around San Angelo, will be offering locally grown and seasonal fruits, vegetables and plants under the Farmers Market Pavilion at 609 S. Oakes St., across from Fort Concho.

The Farmers Market has been conducting its thrice-weekly sales on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays since May 2. The selection includes greens such as spinach, lettuces and collards, onions, beets, carrots, asparagus, radishes, zucchini and squash, along with indoor and outdoor plants, pecans, cheese, meats, farm-fresh eggs, bread, honey, jelly, coffee, and fresh herbs such as basil, thyme, cilantro, parsley and rosemary.

The market’s growers typically charge customers $1 for a bundle or a bowl of produce.

At the June 13 grand opening, there will be squash, zucchini, onions, garlic, shallots, potatoes, corn, beans, cucumbers, greens, fresh herbs, broccoli, cauliflower, lots of plants, pecans, honey, beef and pork products and more. Random door prizes will also be given out all morning.

Interested farmers can join the market for $15 or $20, which allows them to set up a stand for $5 or $10 at each sale. The market will hold its sales until the first fall freeze.

For more information about the Concho Valley Farmers Market, call Margie Jackson at 325-245-3338.