Fall family tradition opens for the 2020 season

WALL, Texas — A fall family tradition opens on Wednesday in Wall, Texas.

Years ago, Lindsey Schaertl and her husband had the vision of creating their own corn maze. For the fifth year this fall, the couple will be bringing the “Circle S Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch” to the Concho Valley.

“We’ve got our staples, our corn maze, our pumpkin patch, our barrel trains, things like that,” said Lindsey Schaertl, “This is a stressful, busy time of year but it’s our favorite time of year. My kids are out here working with us and we get to do a lot of things together. We get to see other families have fun.”

The 4 acre maze located is located at 7305 Bean, Rd. in Wall, Texas and offers several twists and turns for families to navigate.

This year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the maze design honors first responders and healthcare workers.

“Circle S Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch” maze design.



From the maze, to a pumpkin patch, barrel train, corn cannon, and other fall activities, the property offers something for the entire family to enjoy and serves as a distraction from what’s going on around the world.

“People are ready to get out, they’re ready to have fun and ready to do something. People are really excited about this year and what we’ve got going on,” added Shaertl.

Because all of the activities are outdoors, people are not required to wear face masks on the property unless they are unable to social distance from others who are not in their family.

Some changes have also been made to keep the public safe. In previous years, people would go through the corn maze with a map, and find different checkpoints with hole punchers to mark where they’ve been. This year, everything will be virtual.

“Because of COVID, we’ve taken out the holepunches. They carried a hole punch and a map and physically got holepunches at different checkpoints. We’ve taken that out and gone completely hands-free. Now they will take their smart phone and it’s all done with QR codes. They’ll be able to check in at each location,” explained Schaertl.

The annual “Haunted Corn Maze” will take place over two weekends (on October 23, 24, 30 and 31) with a limited number of tickets. Actors with the San Angelo Broadway Academy will be in the maze, scaring those who go through it.

“Our two weekends are October 23-24 and October 30-31. The haunted maze is online ticket sales only. We won’t be selling tickets at the door this year. There is a limited quantity so if you want your ticket I would get it early,” said Shaertl.

You can purchase tickets for the “Haunted Corn Maze” here.

The “Circle S Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch” will be open from September 30, 2020 through November 1, 2020 during the following times:

Wednesday-Friday: 5:00pm – 8:00pm

Saturday: 11:00am – 8:00pm

Sunday: 1:00pm – 6:00pm

Entering the property is free, although certain activities and items (such as the corn maze, food and t-shirts) will need to be purchased. Click here for more information on the “Circle S Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch.”