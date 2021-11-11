Fairmount Cemetery hosts a Veteran’s Day Commemorative Ceremony

SAN ANGELO, Texas- The Friends of Fairmount Cemetery invited the public to attend the Veterans Commemorative Ceremony Thursday morning to show appreciation to the men and women who have sacrificed so much.

“Today is just another way that the community expresses their true appreciation for all that the military provides,” says Col. Matthew Reilman, Commander of the 17th Training Wing- Goodfellow Air Force Base.

In 1954, President Eisenhower renamed Armistice Day to Veterans Day to honor the sacrifice of veterans from all wars as well as times of peace. Veterans from all eras dating back to the 1800’s lie at rest at Fairmount.

“These women and men raised their right hand to serve their country and take the oath. These veterans span from recent conflicts, to the almost 8 million who served during Vietnam, 933,000 from the Korean conflict, and now about 240,000 that remain from World War II,” added Col. Reilman.

In the United States today, there are over 19 million veterans, less than 10 percent of the total adult population in the U.S.

San Angelo is rich with military history and ceremonies like this keep them alive.

“We as a community, have been well known as a community who supports its military,” said Mayor of San Angelo, Brenda Gunter. “People are proud to wear a uniform here in our city, they’re proud to be apart of this community and without a doubt our citizens want everyone to know we celebrate our history. We take pride in our history and we will continue to honor all of those who’ve given their life.”

Thank you to all veterans past and present for your service.