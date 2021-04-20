Earth Day trees for SAISD

SAN ANGELO, Texas – San Angelo Independent School District is celebrating earth day by teaching students how to give back to our planet. They’ve partnered with Schneider Electric to teach future generations how to protect the planet we live on as we continue using its resources.
Lance Wyatt , with Schneider Electric, says, “What we’re doing here is we’re just educating the kids on how important it is to be energy efficient and how much it gives back to the environment in commemoration of the earth in.”
More on the teaching efforts in the video above.