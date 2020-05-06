Dozens receive free COVID-19 tests by the Texas Military Department

In the Concho Valley, COVID-19 testing is still being given in limited numbers

SAN ANGELO, Texas — In the Concho Valley, COVID-19 testing is still being given in limited numbers. Today at the McNease Convention Center, members of the Texas Air and Army National Guard manned a free COVID-19 testing site for residents.

“We’re Texans helping Texans. We’re helping the civilian counterparts make sure everyone, whether in rural or city areas, has the opportunity to get tested,” said 1st Lt. Jacob Greenwald, who is with the Texas Army National Guard.

17 members of the Texas Military Department were in San Angelo on Wednesday, facilitating a free COVID-19 testing site at the McNease Convention Center.

The Texas Military Department is operating rural testing sites throughout the state, with a goal to reach rural communities with limited access to COVID-19 tests.

Last week Shannon Medical Center announced a shortage in testing supplies for COVID-19, limiting the ability for widespread testing.

“This is free to the public. Our main goal is to make it easy and efficient for people to get tested,” explained Lt. Greenwald.

The department administered nearly 120 of the 180 tests that were available. According to the City of San Angelo Emergency Management Coordinator, Jim Evans, the Texas Military Department takes the remaining tests with them to the next testing site.

Unlike the City of San Angelo’s testing site, citizens did not need to have symptoms of COVID-19 to be tested. However, they had to have made an appointment by visiting txcovidtest.org or by calling (512) 883-2400.

“The public response has been real good so I’m happy for that. I want to keep them busy and not feel like they wasted their time, energy and resources coming out,” said Evans.

The Texas Military Department also facilitated a mobile testing site in Eldorado on Wednesday. They’re scheduling a mobile testing event in Ozona at the Crockett EMS Station on Thursday from 9:00am to 5:00pm. Citizens must make an appointment to be tested.

Click here for a list of TX COVID-19 testing sites.