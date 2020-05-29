DowntownStrong campaign to have live music, car show to celebrate local businesses

After being closed for two months, downtown San Angelo businesses are reopening

SAN ANGELO, Texas — San Angelo’s #DowntownStrong takes place tomorrow to celebrate the reopening of downtown San Angelo. After being closed for two months, businesses are reopening and Saturday’s events will include live music.

“We love Downtown San Angelo! We’re very delighted to be back serving our community,” said Alexandra Cunningham, who manages BackBeat Music Co. in downtown San Angelo.

Downtown San Angelo Inc. is partnering with local businesses and musicians to bring the heart of the city back to life with the #DowntownStrong campaign on Saturday. The campaign is encouraging people to get out and support local businesses (while being safe and following social distancing protocols). The event is scheduled from 11:00am – 6:00pm.

“I think they’re a great organization and they’re doing everything they can to support the downtown merchants so I am really happy to be a part of it,” said Cunningham.

BackBeat Music Co. is one of several locations where local musicians will be performing Saturday afternoon from 3:00pm – 6:00pm. Musicians will be playing for tips in front of the businesses.

“There’s about 20 musical acts that are going to be spread out downtown, paired with different merchants. We’re very appreciative to the merchants for embracing the music community,” explained Cunningham.

Various car clubs will also be joining the celebration and bringing their cars out for the public to enjoy from 11:00am – 6:00pm.

Cunningham said the campaign is a demonstration of the community’s strength and resilience.

“I was very happy to be on board so we could get the musicians out there and get them back in front of people. They’ve been just as cramped as we are and they’re losing money just like everybody else. This is a great opportunity for all the merchants, artists, people to come and celebrate and be together and support each other,” added Cunningham.

