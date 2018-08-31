Dove season starting: Here's what you need to know Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Soldiers invited to a dove hunt take to the field in Texas . (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kyle Gese/Released) [ + - ] Video

SAN ANGELO, TX - Dove hunting season starts September 1, 2018 and there are some rules everyone needs to remember.

In order to go for a hunt, Ricky May, Lieutenant Game Warden, Region 1, says "to hunt dove you need a hunting license, you need a migratory stamp and the bag limits going to be 15. You can start thirty minutes before sunrise and you have to stop at sunset."

Violations can be given out for several things including: a bag limit over 15, not plugging your shot gun, and littering. According to May "you're allowed three shells, so your gun has to be plugged, like I said, it's not the fact that you're loading three, it can not take any more than three. If it does accept more than three shells you are in violation."

For more information on hunting laws and how to stay safe this season visit https://tpwd.texas.gov.

