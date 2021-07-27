Delta variant hits Tom Green County

SAN ANGELO, Texas (KLST / KSAN) – The Delta variant of COVID-19 is prevalent in Tom Green County, infecting even those who are already vaccinated because it’s a mutated version of the initial strain.

Shannon Medical Center’s Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Doug Schultz, says “the virus’ spikes are now stickier making it 60 percent more contagious. That’s why we’re seeing a spike in COVID-19 cases in San Angelo with 75.1% of the positive cases were from unvaccinated individuals.”

Health experts say it’s hitting more young people than the first strain of covid-19; Shannon Hospital is seeing more patients in their thirties, forties, and fifties with the delta variant.

San Angelo Mayor, Brenda Gunter, said, “People have asked about the variant, the most important message about the delta variant… Yes, it’s here, but the treatment for delta is the very same as the current treatment for covid.”



Health professionals are urging more to get the vaccination after the mutation that’s causing around 80 to 90 percent of covid cases across the nation.