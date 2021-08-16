Deer population regulated by hunting

SAN ANGELO, Texas (KLST/KSAN) – We will soon be moving into the fall hunting season, but hunting and fishing licenses are on sale now.

There are various licenses available ranging from $16 for seniors to $60 for a combo license. While it’s a sport for some, hunting and fishing are important for Tom Green County as well. It helps regulate the population and maintain a balance between habitat and capacity.

Jade Carter, Game Warden says, “Hunting reduces populations to an equilibrium so that we’re not going over our capacity for our habitat and stuff like that, it creates a better habitat for one, and it creates a better deer populations for hunting.”



However, there is an annual bag limit of 5 white-tailed deer with a maximum of five bucks in the county.