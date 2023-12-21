SAN ANGELO, Texas — The holidays are a time to help and serve those who are in need. The Daily Bread Lunch Program in San Angelo spoke about how you can get a hot meal.

Christmas Day is around the corner and the Daily Bread Lunch program on 301 West 18th Street is getting ready. Pastor Kenneth Wadley says he’s feeling positive about the preparations.

“I’ve only been here since July 1. And so this will be my first Christmas here, but our volunteers are amazing. We’re serving between 400-450 plates a day and everything is off donations and as I said, our volunteers come in around nine o’clock in the morning to start cooking,” he said.

The program says the need for food and meals continues to grow in the Concho Valley.

“Anybody that’s been in the grocery store recently realizes how much food has gone up. So there is a need desperately for this in this town. We also have people tell us that this is the only hot meal they get the entire day…You can just come up here and watch one day and see the people that we feed and see the need that they have. We’re not just feeding the homeless, there are people that are in desperate need of food for their children and stuff also that we that we help to pass out a hot meal for also,” said Pastor Wadley.

Pastor Wadley says he’s grateful for all of the volunteers that help out and are always looking for more, along with donations. Pastor Wadley says those coming for a meal just need to sign their name and say how many plates they need

The Daily Bread Lunch Program is available Monday through Saturday from 11 to 12:50.

“They’re doing a Christmas type meal, turkey and dressing and stuff along those lines. There’s always a protein. There’s a vegetable of some sort. There’s usually a starch and there’s always a dessert,” he said.

The schedule for Christmas day will be from 11 to 12:30.

