D.E.S.K. program hosts golf tournament to raise money for school supplies

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Lots of golfers spent their Monday on the golf course to help get school supplies to children.

88 golfers competed in a golf tournament at San Angelo Country Club to benefit the “D.E.S.K.” program. “D.E.S.K.” stands for “donate educational supplies for kids.”

The program provides school supplies for San Angelo school students who need them, distributed through individual school campuses.

“D.E.S.K.” Vice-President, Vicki Loso, said even though some students will continue with the on-line learning platform this year, supplies will still be available for those who need them.

“We’ll be handing out the gift cards and the principal or counselor, whoever they appoint, can buy anything on the SAISD school supply list. They make a closet and when parents come in and they need school supplies, they will provide that to them,” said Loso.

Since 2004, “D.E.S.K.” has donated over $1M in cash and school supplies to SAISD students.