SAN ANGELO, Texas – Cooper’s BBQ in Christoval has lasted decades through three generations in the Cooper family. Mark Cooper, the owner of Cooper’s, explains that his grandfather was one of the first Cooper’s in Mason in 1952. Cooper and his wife wanted to continue the generational legacy and allow the venue to be a spot for the community to join together.
To allow this, they created a safety plan which included social distancing, having hand sanitizer available, and lining areas to create separate spaces.
More on Cooper’s ability to withstand the pandemic in the video above.
Cooper’s BBQ continues after decades, locations, and the Covid-19 pandemic
SAN ANGELO, Texas – Cooper’s BBQ in Christoval has lasted decades through three generations in the Cooper family. Mark Cooper, the owner of Cooper’s, explains that his grandfather was one of the first Cooper’s in Mason in 1952. Cooper and his wife wanted to continue the generational legacy and allow the venue to be a spot for the community to join together.