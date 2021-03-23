Cooper’s BBQ continues after decades, locations, and the Covid-19 pandemic

SAN ANGELO, Texas - San Angelo Fire Department had only seven ambulances up until February 1, when the city permitted four private ambulance service companies to transport residents for non-emergencies only. Firefighter and paramedic, Mason Matthews, says this is a positive move forward for both the department and the people of Tom Green County.

Matthews says the increased number of 9-1-1 calls during the pandemic had caused an overload for the station's paramedics, so this newly approved changed to the city ordinance allows the department to focus on emergency calls.

As the private services will respond to non-emergency calls, this means residents will not have to wait for an ambulance when an emergency occurs. Matthews says this is also beneficial for San Angelo and Tom Green County because it provides competition that should impact the cost of ambulance transport.

Beginning February 1 of this year, two services have already begun transport, while two more have also been approved, but have not yet started transferring residents.

