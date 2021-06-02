Construction in Downtown San Angelo impacting businesses set to finish sooner than expected

SAN ANGELO, Texas (KLST / KSAN) – Many of the streets in Downtown San Angelo have remained closed while detours set up are guiding traffic away from certain areas. Some small businesses have said they are seeing a negative impact, but the positive result may come sooner than anticipated.



San Angelo’s Director of Operations, Shane Kelton describes the project saying, “Downtown streetscape project…. which is part of the reconstruction of Chadbourne street itself, but also adding the pedestrian element and the 88 compliance and those type of things to better facilitate the pedestrian traffic in the downtown area.”



He continues, “As our downtown area grows, it continues to get busier and busier we’re seeing a lot more pedestrian traffic so one of the things we’re trying to do with this project is trying to increase the pedestrian safety but also bring all of our sidewalks and transitions and things up to 88 compliance.”



The streets at now roughly 90 percent completed and the sidewalk portion of this project is 50 percent completed. As more pieces of the roads are finished, detour signs are removed and more businesses are seeing the relief.



