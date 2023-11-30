SAN ANGELO, Texas — It’s an exciting time of year in San Angelo: Concho Christmas Celebration’s 30th annual Tour of Lights.

Chairman Lee Pfluger says it’s a special milestone, and he’s thankful for the community’s support and hundreds of volunteers.

“The landowners across the river from the road [at Santa Fe Park] have cooperated with us all these years. And we put the big scenes on the high bank on the south side of the river,” said Pfluger. “So on a calm night, you can see the sparkle of the glow of these LED lights in the fifty-something scenes that we have, and at the same time, you can see a reflection in the river.”

Pfluger says the community is also invited to the “Lights of Christmas Parade” on Saturday evening.

“Well, this is going to be the most spectacular year ever. It’s going to be a celebration, not only of the birth of Christ but also the success that the Concho Christmas celebration has had over the last 30 years,” said Pfluger. “We hope everybody comes out and enjoys this special celebration.”

This year’s tour had to be rerouted to accommodate construction on the South Oakes Street bridge. If you’re traveling by Chadbourne Street or Avenue A, expect to see a temporary four-way stop. The Texas Department of Transportation says the project should be complete in the spring of 2024.

“Since June, when the repairs started, the contractor has replaced the approaches on both ends of the bridge. In other words, dug them out and replaced them with concrete,” said TxDOT San Angelo Public Information Officer, Karen Threlkeld. “We’re also working on the surface of the bridge, the deck of the bridge, and they put the initial coat of surface on that, and then they’ll come back and put hot mix on that in the future.”

The Concho Christmas celebration tour of lights will be displaying their lights throughout the month of December.

