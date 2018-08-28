Concho Careers: Florist
Shirley Floral Company
SAN ANGELO, TX - Being a florist is more than just liking flowers. In this weeks Concho Careers Dayana Alvarez teaches Erin Bailey how to make some popular flower arrangements. Alvarez has been working at Shirley Floral Company for almost three years and says her favorite part about the job is being able to make someones day.
