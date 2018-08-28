News Connection

Concho Careers: Florist

Shirley Floral Company

By:

Posted: Aug 28, 2018 02:20 PM CDT

Updated: Aug 28, 2018 02:20 PM CDT

SAN ANGELO, TX - Being a florist is more than just liking flowers. In this weeks Concho Careers Dayana Alvarez teaches Erin Bailey how to make some popular flower arrangements. Alvarez has been working at Shirley Floral Company for almost three years and says her favorite part about the job is being able to make someones day.  

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News

Stay Connected