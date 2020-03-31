Community response fund helps local charities during Coronavirus pandemic

The San Angelo Area Foundation and the United Way of the Concho Valley have come together to create a "COVID-19 Community Response Fund"

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo Area Foundation and the United Way of the Concho Valley have created a “COVID-19 Community Response Fund.” The fund will help area organizations through one donation site.

“No non-profit is immune to the effects of COVID-19,” said Janet Karcher, Vice President of Development and Marketing for the San Angelo Area Foundation.

“It’s a joint community committee that will allow us to sort through the grant applications and ensure the community charities are receiving the funding so they can carry on their mission and have what they need in order for us to move forward as a community,” explained Karcher.

The area foundation will match dollar for dollar donations on their website, up to $200,000.

“We decided we would contribute $25,000 to the San Angelo Area Foundation because they have matching funds. That $25,000 is now $50,000,” said Ashley Ammons, President & CEO of the United Way of the Concho Valley.

Any non-profit in the Concho Valley is able to apply for a grant through the San Angelo Area Foundation’s website.

“We are not granting dollars to individuals because we want agencies to provide direct services to be able to continue to serve those individuals. The needs are going to be growing every day. We don’t know what that looks like tomorrow, what that looks like next week, but we know people are going to need services,” added Ammons.

Both organizations said that now more than ever, local charities need the community’s support.

“We’re standing together even though we’re apart,” continued Karcher.

“It’s gonna take all of us living united, standing together to help those individuals who need services,” said Ammons.

Additionally, Karcher said that the San Angelo Area Foundation’s annual “San Angelo Gives” 24-hour fundraiser is still scheduled for Tuesday, May 5th.

“What’s phenomenal is that San Angelo Gives is positioned perfectly to collect donations for organizations across the Concho Valley. You as the donor decide what organizations you want to support,” explained Karcher, “COVID-19 put a hiccup on things but at the foundation we’re working hard and we know now more than ever, local charities will need our community’s support.”

On Monday, April 20th, the San Angelo Area Foundation will be hosting a day of “Advanced Giving” so that supporters can donate to their favorite causes.

The United Way of the Concho Valley is gathering resources for individuals and their families during the COVID-19 pandemic. Click here to learn more.