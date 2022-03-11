SAN ANGELO, Texas – While there were, fortunately, no injuries reported as a result of the fire on North Bryant at a homeless shelter and encampment, Friday morning, several homeless people were impacted by it.

“That little community there is a family amongst itself and what happened is devastating to some people,” said Joe Bourgeois, the pastor at West Side Baptist Church. “They think ‘O, its just nothing” but for every tent, you saw there, that’s their home”

Over half a dozen entities in the Concho Valley, the Catholic Diocese of San Angelo, United Way — and even Concho Valley Paws joined others at West Side Baptist Church within hours to supply food, water, and a warm place to stay.

“Paws vaccinated dogs and people in the community brought stuff and are asking what they can bring,” said Tina Glass with First Presbyterian Church. “Just working with these other pastors from different churches has been great and it’s just been an incredible outpouring of the citizens of this town,” she added.

Pastor Bourgeois, who visits the encampment weekly, says these people have become like family, and others should go out and visit them too in hopes of inspiring some optimism in a tough time.

“Go visit them. It’s not as bad as a lot of people say it is,” Bourgeois said. “They’re people that need loving.”

Help is being provided by the Red Cross for anyone displaced by the fire. West Side Baptist Church has opened its gym as a warming station and the Out of the Cold Program has been activated. Any unhoused people who need shelter from tonight’s freezing temperatures must meet at Salvation Army San Angelo by 4:30 p.m.