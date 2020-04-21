Colorado City native, ASU graduate working in NYC treating COVID-19 patients

For the last 15 days, Cole Strain has been in New York City helping treat patients at the epicenter of the the U.S. Coronavirus outbreak

SAN ANGELO, Texas — A nurse who is a graduate of Angelo State University is working in New York City this month to help treat COVID-19 patients. Cole Strain is working at a hospital in the Bronx and is one of several Texas nurses who are there helping.

“My heart just started to hurt and long to make a difference and be able to help them in some way,” said Cole Strain, BSN/RN/CCRN.

For the last 15 days, Cole Strain has been in New York City helping treat patients at the epicenter of the U.S. Coronavirus outbreak. He said he knew he wanted to help when scrolling past posts on social media of overwhelmed nurses treating patients in the city.

A Colorado City, TX native and graduate of Angelo State University, Strain said he was shocked at the number of cases when he arrived to the city.

“Going from that mentality of ‘Oh, there are just a few cases here, it really can’t be that bad,’ to getting up here and seeing how sick everyone is, it’s eye-opening,” explained Strain.

Strain’s days begin early in the morning, Everyday, he works long shifts in the ICU’s of the hospital he is assigned to in the Bronx, treating COVID-19 patients.

“Throughout the day we’re all running around helping each other treat these patients because it’s a more than one person job,” added Strain, “Every patient on our floor has COVID-19. Everyone has it and everyone is complicated because of it. I’ve been blessed not to have to take care of more than 1 or 2 patients at once, which is rare. Other hospitals are assigning 5 or 6 patients at a time, which can become overwhelming very quickly.”

Strain will remain in the city for another week and will then return home to Lubbock where he will self-quarantine before going back to work at Covenant Health. According to him, he is grateful for this opportunity to experience first-hand the severity of the situation in NYC and be able to share his experiences with his community.

“I’ll go back and spread my knowledge with the providers at Covenant Health in Lubbock. That way we can help fight this virus over there as well,” continued Strain.

While the virus spread quickly in New York City, Strain said he hopes West Texas communities are able to contain it better. With Governor Abbott’s plans of reopening the Texas economy, he wants people back home to continue to practice social distancing and remember that the virus can spread quickly.

“I truly don’t believe we’ve hit our peak in Texas. This is something not to be taken lightly. Just because things are opening back up, we can’t let our guard down. Things can catch fire. It can take over and spread so quickly,” said Strain.

While Strain felt the need to travel to NYC to help with the pandemic, he stressed the role healthcare professionals have played treating patients back home.

“I don’t want people to think I’m here just to get glory and recognition. My reasoning was to come here and help people. I want the public to know that all the healthcare professionals back home are working so hard to keep everyone safe and take care of patients, it doesn’t matter where they are in or out of the healthcare field. Everyone is working to fight this monster of a virus that we’re dealing with,” added Strain.