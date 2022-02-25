SAN ANGELO, Texas – From New York to Los Angeles, Cody O’Connor is walking across the country.

“At the end of my battle I was told I would never walk again in my life among many other things. So were on the walk for hope, walking from Times Square all the way to the Santa Monica Pier,” said O’Connor.

His battle with Ewing’s Sarcoma began at the young age of 14 but he says he wasn’t the only one affected by his diagnosis.

“My family struggled, we went through bankruptcy, divorce, eviction, wondering where food was coming going to come from next,” said O’Connor.

O’Connor was one of seven children and saw the effects his diagnosis had on his siblings so he started a non-profit to prevent that for other families.

“I started ‘Champions Do Overcome’ with the intention of building up that total family unit,” said O’Connor.

He wants those affected to know that being diagnosed doesn’t mean its the end but instead the beginning.

“This illness isn’t your reality, you can actually overcome this. You are so much more than a doctor’s diagnosis,” said O’Connor.

If you want to help out Cody’s cause you can find his Facebook and Instagram page.