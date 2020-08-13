Clear the Shelters 2020: The partnership between Concho Valley PAWS and the City of San Angelo Animal Shelter

Clear The Shelters™ pet adoption campaign was inspired by a 2014 North Texas pet adoption event hosted by NBC 5 / KXAS and Telemundo 39 / KXTX and dozens of area shelters that resulted in the most adopted pets in one day for North Texas. Clear The Shelters™ / Desocupar Los Albergues® is not a 501(c)(3) organization.

The San Angelo Animal Shelter in conjunction with Concho Valley PAWS is offering free pet adoptions August 10-22, 2020. This FREE adoption event is sponsored by KSAN-TV, Kent Elliott Roofing, Jim Bass Ford and Concho Valley PAWS.

NBC and Telemundo owned stations are teaming up with hundreds of shelters across the country to host Clear the Shelters, a nationwide pet adoption drive the month of August, 2020 to help find loving homes for animals in need. More than 250,000 pets found their forever homes since 2015.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — San Angelo’s Concho Valley PAWS is the organization that helps get pets adopted out of the City of San Angelo Animal Shelter.

“A lot of people mistook the Humane Society of Tom Green County for Animal Control. There was a huge misconception,” said Jenie Wilson, Executive Director of Concho Valley PAWS.

In 2011, the Humane Society of Tom Green County adopted the “doing business as” (DBA) name Concho Valley PAWS (Pets Are Worth Saving).

In 2017, Concho Valley PAWS entered a contractual partnership with the City of San Angelo Animal Shelter and began facilitating pet adoptions for the city.

“At that time the shelter was a high-kill shelter. It was the second highest kill shelter in the state of Texas,” explained Wilson, “The thought behind it was that the animal shelter’s core mission is not adoption. Their mission is to keep the community safe, keep animals off the street and rabies quarantine. Adoption was not their forte.”

When an animal comes into the shelter, if it doesn’t have a microchip or collar, it is held for 72 hours before it becomes property of the city. Then it is transferred to Concho Valley PAWS and becomes available for adoption.

According to Wilson, the partnership has allowed pets to receive life-saving, on-site vet care.

“If an animal comes in injured or ill, it comes to us. Even though we still honor that hold period, we seek immediate emergency care because some injuries you can’t wait on,” explained Wilson.

The two entities were working in the same building until earlier this year. Concho Valley PAWS now operates out of their new adoption center (donated by David and Judith Hirschfield) which is next to the shelter. For now, the animals are still housed in the shelter. The two entities continue to work closely together despite being in separate buildings.

“Our adoption center is now finished. Our kennel building is not done yet but we anticipate to break ground on it in September or October. That’s gonna be nice because those kennels will house 48 animals and the animals won’t be in their waste. Those kennels will be staffed and cleaned throughout the day, not just once a day,” said Wilson.

At one point, 9,000 cats and dogs were euthanized in San Angelo every year. Now 80% of the animals that enter the shelter are released through adoptions or transports.

“We’re working together to save lives. It’s not rescue versus animal control anymore. It’s the two entities working together to save lives and make San Angelo a better place,” continued Wilson.

