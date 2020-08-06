Clear the Shelters 2020: Pet transport program

So far this year, 800 animals have already been transported out of the shelter

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo Animal Shelter is at-capacity. In order to maintain their no-kill initiative, Concho Valley PAWS relies on the pet transport program.

“Transports is what has made no-kill possible,” said Jenie Wilson, Executive Director of Concho Valley PAWS.

According to Wilson, the San Angelo Animal Shelter has a shelter pet overpopulation problem. To maintain its no-kill initiative, Concho Valley PAWS has partners with reputable pet organizations across the U.S. that have a high demand for the adoptable shelter pet.

“These communities have done so well with spay and neuter incentives, that they have reduced the population of the shelter pet. That does create the demand for an affordable adoption,” explained Wilson.

Concho Valley PAWS partners with communities in the Midwest and California. Twice a month up to 50 animals are transported to their new, forever homes.

“The neat thing about it is once we load the animal onto the van to travel, they already have a home,” added Wilson.

So far this year, 800 animals have already been transported out of the shelter.

“Many times they have people waiting for certain kinds of pets. We send them information online and they choose who they would like to go. Every once in a while we’ll have one that’s been here for a long time and we submit for their consideration. A pet that would have sat here for 6 months is gone before it arrives at its location through transport so it’s really awesome to watch,” added Wilson.