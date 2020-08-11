Clear the Shelters 2020: Keeping the no-kill initiative alive

SAN ANGELO, Texas — At any given time, the San Angelo Animal Shelter operates at maximum capacity.
“The shelter operates at capacity almost all the time,” said Jenie Wilson, Executive Director of Concho Valley PAWS.
Concho Valley PAWS‘ mission is to end the euthanasia of all adoptable animals in San Angelo.
Prior to CV PAWS’ partnership with the City of San Angelo Animal Shelter, 9,000 animals were put down every year. Now, the majority (80%) of the animals that enter the shelter are released via adoptions or transports. According to Wilson, getting to this point has not been easy.
“In order to keep the no-kill initiative alive we have to keep animals moving out of the shelter, and we have to prevent animals from coming in,” explained Wilson.
CV PAWS has adopted techniques from the Austin-based program American Pets Alive!, which offers educational services and support to anyone interested in saving the lives of companion animals.
“They’ve done incredible life-saving work and we’re definitely a fan of their model and we like to duplicate a lot of their services here,” continued Wilson, “Once we’re established in our new adoption center, we’ll have parvo treatment on-site, we’ll have veterinary spay and neuter on-site so a lot of the things they’re doing in the Austin area and San Antonio area, we’re bringing to San Angelo.”
Wilson said empowering neighbors to help their neighbors has also made a difference in keeping the number of animals arriving at the shelter as low as possible.
“We have a website, ‘helpmegethome.com’. It’s a free website where people can list their pets as lost or as found, in hopes that the finder can locate the animal online and get the pet home the same day without animal control being involved,” added Wilson.