Clear the Shelters 2020: Being a foster pet parent

Clear The Shelters™ pet adoption campaign was inspired by a 2014 North Texas pet adoption event hosted by NBC 5 / KXAS and Telemundo 39 / KXTX and dozens of area shelters that resulted in the most adopted pets in one day for North Texas. Clear The Shelters™ / Desocupar Los Albergues® is not a 501(c)(3) organization.

The San Angelo Animal Shelter in conjunction with Concho Valley PAWS is offering free pet adoptions August 10-22, 2020. This FREE adoption event is sponsored by KSAN-TV, Kent Elliott Roofing, Jim Bass Ford and Concho Valley PAWS.

NBC and Telemundo owned stations are teaming up with hundreds of shelters across the country to host Clear the Shelters, a nationwide pet adoption drive the month of August, 2020 to help find loving homes for animals in need. More than 250,000 pets found their forever homes since 2015.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Concho Valley PAWS is asking people to foster pets. The idea is that volunteers foster pets from the animal shelter for a relatively short period of time to give the shelter time to find permanent homes for cats and dogs.

“All we ask is that our fosters open their heart and their home,” said Jenie Wilson, Executive Director of Concho Valley PAWS.

According to Wilson, the rescue’s foster program is vital to free up space in the shelter to help more dogs and cats in need.

There are two types of fosters. Long-term fosters keep pets from 6 to 8 weeks (or less) until they have found a home. Pets who are in the transport-foster program have already been placed in a home in a different state. Fosters keep them for 1 to 2 weeks until their transport date.

“If we know we have 30 animals leaving the shelter, we can get 15 out of them now and that creates a ton of space and relieves pressure on the shelter,” explained Wilson.

Wilson says pets who are in foster homes have all of their emotional and physical needs met and are more likely to be adopted than if they were in the shelter.

“A pet in a foster home learns what it’s like to be a part of a family. Many of the animals are strays and we don’t know what their background was. Having a foster acclimate them to living in a home, using a doggy door, walking on a leash and going for walks, interacting with children and other dogs is hugely beneficial in preparing them for adoption,” added Wilson.

“It can be emotional but it is so worth it to know you helped that animal and saved their life,” continued Wilson, “It’s also very good for your children. It teaches them to give back, it teaches them responsible pet ownership and starts that conversation about how you should take care of your pets and where as society we have fallen short at taking care of these animals. We’re hoping that we’re bringing up the next generation to do better than the last generation did.”

Concho Valley PAWS provides all of the vet care and food an animal needs while in a foster home. The rescue matches fosters with pets that are compatible with their lifestyles. To learn more about the foster program, requirements to become a foster or to apply to be a foster, click here.