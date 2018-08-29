City discusses budget surplus plans Video

San Angelo, TX - San Angelo city council is engaging in discussions with city finance staff as well as the San Angelo police and fire departments regarding restructuring of pay rates. Both departments are seeking help to boost employee retention, and to help ease problems with filling out the higher ranks

In reference to a plan that would increase pay for each year on the force by $300, Police Chief Frank Carter said, "we were asked to develop a pay plan, which we did. It was prepared and shown to council members in early spring. It's based on seniority." The proposed police department plan, aimed at helping the department increase officer retention, is based on a comparable plan put forth by the San Angelo Fire Department. The plan also comes as the department prepares to hire on five new police officers.

The San Angelo Fire Department developed their plan in response to what Fire Chief Brian Dunn called "compression." "It was causing personnel not to want to promote," Dunn said, "because, in civil service,sometimes if they've been in the rank for a certain amount of time they may actually be making more than what the next rank would be." The department has also applied for and hopes to be given the SAFER Grant, which will enable them to hire eight more firefighters.

Another major component of the discussion, wherein San Angelo mayor Brenda Gunter urged finance staff to base their estimates on more concrete historical data, is that current budget forecasts show the potential for a large budget surplus from tax revenue. A surplus, it is hoped will be able to accommodate the needs of the city's emergency and civil service departments, as councilwoman for district 6 Billie DeWitt commented.

"It looks like we may have a just a little over a million dollars to fund some of the requests that came in," DeWitt said, "and as we look at that we were able to give our finance department some direction on what we would like to see in our September 4th city council meeting." City council has until September 30th to approve the next budget.