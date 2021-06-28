Christoval Fire Department 5k run and BBQ

SAN ANGELO, Texas (KLST / KSAN) – The Christoval Volunteer Fire Department is bringing the community together for a Fourth of July celebration. On Saturday, July 3rd, 8:30 AM kicks off the bike ride, run, and kayak rides. Then from 11 AM to 2 PM BBQ plates will be served with all the trimmings.

Race day registration for the Christoval bike, run, and kayak is $35, including the BBQ lunch.

Proceeds benefit the Christoval Volunteer Fire Department.

Christoval Volunteer Fire Department’s Jimmy Barton says,

“We’re looking forward to our annual 5k run, 1 mile walk, bike ride and kayak paddle. We’ll also have a big BBQ at noon that day to feed all of the participants and anybody that wants to just come eat BBQ with us.”

He continues, “it’s how we raise funds for new trucks, tires, fuel, insurance. We survive off of very little budget from the county. So 90% of our funding comes from fundraising such as events like this.”



https://www.facebook.com/ChristovalVFD/

https://www.christovalfire.com/?fbclid=IwAR3lWEbbew336tycQB-yIgHg4KtWSw4M1sd4CQZmzVcXa5MeQ1F-NoeCihA



https://secure.getmeregistered.com/get_information.php?event_id=MTYxOTUyNjU0MTI0MzJuZHg4pcFQyWD